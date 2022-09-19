McKesson To Acquire Rx Savings Solutions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corporation (MCK) has agreed to acquire Rx Savings Solutions, a prescription price transparency and benefit insight company that offers affordability and adherence solutions to health plans and employers. The deal is valued up to $875 million, which includes a $600 million upfront payment and a maximum of $275 million of consideration contingent upon RxSS' financial performance through calendar year 2025.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of Fiscal 2023. Following the closing, RxSS will become part of the company's Prescription Technology Solutions business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.