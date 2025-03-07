Is McKesson Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $80.4 billion , McKesson Corporation ( MCK ) is a leading healthcare services and information technology company. The Irving, Texas-based company operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and McKesson fits this criterion perfectly. It provides pharmaceutical distribution, medical-surgical supply logistics, and technology-driven solutions to healthcare providers, pharmacies, and biopharma companies.

However, the prescription drug distributor is down 9.6% from its 52-week high of $653.92 . Shares of MCK have gained 8% over the past three months, outperforming the 4.6% decline seen in the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average ( $DOWI ) during the same period.

Longer term, MCK is up 14.4% on a YTD basis, outpacing DOWI's marginal gain. Moreover, shares of MCK have risen 23.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 9.8% return over the same time frame.

MCK has shown a bullish pattern, trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since November last year.

Shares of McKesson fell 1.2% following its Q3 2025 earnings release on Feb. 5 due to a weaker-than-expected adjusted EPS of $8.03 and revenue of $95.3 billion. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment saw a 3% decline in revenue to $2.9 billion, driven by lower seasonal vaccine and testing activity, raising concerns about segment-specific weakness. Additionally, McKesson reported a negative free cash flow of $2.2 billion, signaling potential cash management challenges amid investments and $1.4 billion in share repurchases.

The stock's rival, Cencora, Inc. ( COR ), has underperformed MCK with a 7.1% increase over the past 52 weeks and a gain of 13.3%on a YTD basis.

Due to its strong price action over the past year, MCK has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 16 analysts covering the stock. As of writing, MCK is trading below t he mean price target of $677.80 .

