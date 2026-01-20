McKesson (MCK) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

McKesson (MCK) closed at $821.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 2.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of McKesson in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 4, 2026. In that report, analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $9.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.45%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $105.66 billion, indicating a 10.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $38.61 per share and a revenue of $408.23 billion, indicating changes of +16.82% and +13.7%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for McKesson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. McKesson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that McKesson has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.77 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.28.

Meanwhile, MCK's PEG ratio is currently 1.38. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

