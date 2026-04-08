McKesson (MCK) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

McKesson (MCK) ended the recent trading session at $871.18, demonstrating a +1.7% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.51% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.8%.

The prescription drug distributor's shares have seen a decrease of 7.76% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 5.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of McKesson in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2026. In that report, analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $11.5 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $101.91 billion, up 12.21% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $38.95 per share and revenue of $408.94 billion, indicating changes of +17.85% and +13.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for McKesson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. McKesson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, McKesson is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.48. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.09.

Investors should also note that MCK has a PEG ratio of 1.24 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Dental Supplies industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.74.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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