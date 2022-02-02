Markets
McKesson Lifts FY Profit Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Texas-based healthcare company, McKesson Corporation (MCK) raised its earnings guidance for the full year after beating the Street estimates in the third quarter.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $23.55 to $23.95 per share, up from previous range of $22.35 to $22.95.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $22.78 per share for the quarter.

