McKesson Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for McKesson Corp. (MCK):

Earnings: -$0.01 billion in Q3 vs. -$6.3 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q3 vs. -$39.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $944 million or $6.15 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $5.42 per share Revenue: $68.61 billion in Q3 vs. $62.60 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $23.55 to $23.95

