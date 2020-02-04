Markets
McKesson Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $186 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $469 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $685 million or $3.81 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $59.17 billion from $56.21 billion last year.

McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $685 Mln. vs. $664 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.81 vs. $3.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.56 -Revenue (Q3): $59.17 Bln vs. $56.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.60 to $14.80

