McKesson Corp Stock Rises 16%

(RTTNews) - Shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK) are climbing about 16 percent on Thursday morning trading despite no corporate-related announcements to impact the movement.

The company's shares are currently trading at $956.61 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 16.27 percent or $133.76. The stock opened at $867.97 and has climbed as high as $964.94 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $570.51 to $964.94.

The stock movement might be an extended impact of yesterday's third-quarter financial results announcement, which saw earnings rise to $1.186 billion, or $9.59 per share, from $879 million, or $6.95 per share, last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.