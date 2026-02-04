Markets
McKesson Corp. Reports Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

February 04, 2026 — 04:29 pm EST

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.186 billion, or $9.59 per share. This compares with $879 million, or $6.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.155 billion or $9.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $106.158 billion from $95.294 billion last year.

McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.186 Bln. vs. $879 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.59 vs. $6.95 last year. -Revenue: $106.158 Bln vs. $95.294 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 38.80 To $ 39.20

