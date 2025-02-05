McKesson Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $879 million, or $6.95 per share. This compares with $589 million, or $4.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $8.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.8% to $95.294 billion from $80.898 billion last year.

McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $879 Mln. vs. $589 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.95 vs. $4.42 last year. -Revenue: $95.294 Bln vs. $80.898 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $32.55 - $32.95

