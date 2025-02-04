McKesson To Acquire Controlling Interest In PRISM Vision - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - McKesson (MCK) signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in PRISM Vision Holdings, LLC, a provider of general ophthalmology and retina management services, from Quad-C. McKesson will purchase an 80% interest for approximately $850 million. PRISM Vision physicians will continue to retain a 20% interest in PRISM Vision. The company said PRISM Vision will be consolidated within U.S. Pharmaceutical segment.

McKesson said, upon closing, PRISM Vision is anticipated to be approximately $0.20 to $0.30 accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first 12 months, and $0.65 to $0.75 accretive by the end of the third year following the close of the transaction.

