News & Insights

Markets
MCK

McKesson To Acquire Controlling Interest In PRISM Vision - Quick Facts

February 04, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - McKesson (MCK) signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in PRISM Vision Holdings, LLC, a provider of general ophthalmology and retina management services, from Quad-C. McKesson will purchase an 80% interest for approximately $850 million. PRISM Vision physicians will continue to retain a 20% interest in PRISM Vision. The company said PRISM Vision will be consolidated within U.S. Pharmaceutical segment.

McKesson said, upon closing, PRISM Vision is anticipated to be approximately $0.20 to $0.30 accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first 12 months, and $0.65 to $0.75 accretive by the end of the third year following the close of the transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.