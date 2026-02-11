McGraw Hill Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - McGraw Hill, Inc. (MH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net loss of $20.2 million or $0.11 per share, compared to $52.9 million or $0.32 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $434.2 million, up from $416.5 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company now expects revenue of $2.067 to $2.087 billion, up from prior estimate of $2.031 to $2.061 billion.

