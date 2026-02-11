McGraw Hill, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for McGraw Hill, Inc. (MH):

Earnings: -$20.20 million in Q3 vs. -$52.93 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q3 vs. -$0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, McGraw Hill, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.96 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Revenue: $434.16 million in Q3 vs. $416.49 million in the same period last year.

The company has updated its FY26 revenue guidance to $2.067 billion to $2.087 billion from $2.031 billion to $2.061 billion

