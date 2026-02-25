McGrath Rentcorp Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - McGrath Rentcorp (MGRC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $48.82 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $38.94 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $256.76 million from $243.74 million last year.

McGrath Rentcorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.82 Mln. vs. $38.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.02 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $256.76 Mln vs. $243.74 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.