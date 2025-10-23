McGrath Rentcorp Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - McGrath Rentcorp (MGRC) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $42.29 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $149.31 million, or $6.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $256.44 million from $266.75 million last year.

McGrath Rentcorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.29 Mln. vs. $149.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $6.08 last year. -Revenue: $256.44 Mln vs. $266.75 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $935 - $955 MLN

