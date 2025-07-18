McGrath RentCorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MGRC

In trading on Friday, shares of McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.78, changing hands as low as $114.19 per share. McGrath RentCorp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGRC's low point in its 52 week range is $95.50 per share, with $129.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.