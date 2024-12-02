News & Insights

MCF Energy Advances Czech Gas Production Plans

December 02, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

Pinedale Energy Limited (TSE:MCF) has released an update.

MCF Energy Ltd. is progressing with its gas production initiatives in the Czech Republic, aiming to restore output at several wells by early 2025. The company plans to generate electricity and transport compressed gas from its LM-3 well, with first production expected by mid-March 2025. This move is part of MCF Energy’s broader strategy to bolster Europe’s energy security and transition towards renewable energy sources.

