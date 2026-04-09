McEwen (WBAG:MUX2) Price Target Increased by 17.31% to 28.08

The average one-year price target for McEwen (WBAG:MUX2) has been revised to € 28,08 / share. This is an increase of 17.31% from the prior estimate of € 23,94 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 25,88 to a high of € 31,92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.25% from the latest reported closing price of € 18,69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in McEwen. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 17.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUX2 is 0.05%, an increase of 32.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.08% to 26,891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,203K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX2 by 55.07% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,597K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUX2 by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 1,474K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares , representing an increase of 38.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX2 by 109.14% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,388K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares , representing an increase of 25.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX2 by 49.87% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,002K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares , representing an increase of 36.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX2 by 43.58% over the last quarter.

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