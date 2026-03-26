McEwen (MUX) Price Target Increased by 16.12% to 32.33

The average one-year price target for McEwen (NYSE:MUX) has been revised to $32.33 / share. This is an increase of 16.12% from the prior estimate of $27.85 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.80 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.68% from the latest reported closing price of $18.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in McEwen. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 14.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUX is 0.06%, an increase of 26.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 28,213K shares. The put/call ratio of MUX is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,203K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 55.07% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,597K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 1,474K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares , representing an increase of 38.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 109.14% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,388K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares , representing an increase of 25.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 49.87% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 1,286K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares , representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 16.11% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.