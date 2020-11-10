McDonald's To Launch Plant-based Burger

(RTTNews) - McDonald's (MCD) announced that it has planned to launch a new plant-based meat alternatives called 'McPlant', and expects to test in some markets around the world next year.

The fast-food giant has already tested out a plant-based burger in Canada with Beyond Meat - a producer of plant-based meat. The McPlant is made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings.

"...we're excited to give you a sneak preview of the McPlant - a delicious plant-based burger crafted for McDonald's, by McDonald's, and with the kind of craveable McDonald's flavor our customers love," the company said in its blog post.

Beyong Meat's shares dropped more than 8% after McDonald's announced its plans for McPlant on Monday. But, shares of Beyond meat recovered after it reportedly said that Beyond Meat co-created the plant-based patty which will be available as part of McPlant platform.

