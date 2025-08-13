Markets
McDonald's Teams Up With DoorDash To Launch New Online Ordering McDelivery Experience In U.S.

August 13, 2025 — 09:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - McDonald's USA (MCD) and DoorDash (DASH) announced Wednesday the launch of a new U.S. DoorDash-powered online ordering site, accessible from McDonalds.com, makes it easier than ever to get McDelivery.

Customers can check out in fewer clicks, with flexible payment options and no account required. Customers can order McDelivery via mobile web or desktop — no app downloads, logins, or accounts required. Orders are fulfilled by Dashers, offering a fast, reliable, and familiar delivery experience.

The new U.S. online ordering experience reflects both brands' shared commitment to digital innovation and broadening customer choice - making delivery more convenient and more efficient.

This launch also represents the latest milestone in McDonald's and DoorDash's global partnership, which now supports McDelivery in 29 countries.

DoorDash, together with its affiliated brand Wolt, is a critical delivery partner for McDonald's in the U.S. and other major global markets including Canada, Germany, Australia, Finland, and Japan.

This deeper integration with McDonald's owned digital channels extends DoorDash's fulfillment network to power even more seamless, high-quality delivery experiences that customers rely on and enjoy.

