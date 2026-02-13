McDonald’s Serves Up Double-Sized Tailwind for Growth

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) share price uptrend is intact, at least that’s what the Q4 earnings report indicates. The company reported significant strengths, underpinned by accelerated comp-store growth, driven by its value proposition and store count increases.

McDonald’s menu changes and focus on value resonate with consumers, who remain resilient and price-conscious. The critical takeaway is that the strong cash flow and capital returns it enables remain intact, which ultimately underpins the stock price action.

McDonald’s has a long history of stock buybacks. Buybacks began reducing the share count in the early 2000s and have since accelerated.

The latest stock price upswing began in early 2016, following a $20 billion authorization that is effectively driving today's price action.

The company has reduced its share count by approximately 25% since 2016. While the buyback pace slowed in fiscal 2025, Q4 strength and the 2026 outlook suggest it could accelerate again. As it is, McDonald’s reduced its count by an average of 1% in the fiscal quarter and year, and is likely to sustain a similar pace (at least) in 2026.

Analysts Praise MCD Q4 Results and 2026 Outlook

McDonald’s had a sizzling Q4, with revenue growing 9.5% systemwide to $7 billion, 230 basis points better than analyst consensus. The strength was driven by a 5.7% increase in comps across all segments. The core U.S. market led, with comps growing 6.8%, while International Operated Markets grew 5.2% and International Developing Markets grew 4.5%. In the United States, strength was driven by headcount and check averages. The company’s loyalty program (rewards within the mobile app) was a pillar of growth, driving 20% revenue growth amid a 19% increase in users.

Margin was also strong. The company logged margin pressures but offset them with operational quality and share count reduction, driving 230 basis points of outperformance and 10% YOY growth in the adjusted EPS. The critical detail, cash flow, was also solid, with the full-year result sufficient to sustain buybacks and dividends while improving the balance sheet. Balance sheet highlights include negative equity, the result of decades of buybacks, but the deficit shrank by more than 50%, underscoring McDonald’s strong position. Debt is on the high side but manageable, supported by cash flow and assets.

And the analyst response to the report? Bullish. Several analysts issued updates immediately after the Q4 release, including several price target increases and rating upgrades. The upgrades indicate a shift in sentiment, as they strengthen the consensus rating to Hold, and the price targets suggest the stock price rally will continue. As it stands, consensus indicates a modest, single-digit increase, which would be sufficient for a fresh high relative to the pre-release close, while the high-end range puts this market near $375, a 15% upside from critical resistance targets near early-February highs.

McDonald’s Dividend and Institutional Interest: Investors Are Lovin’ It

McDonald’s dividend and institutional interest are other factors driving the stock price action, with one driving the other. McDonald’s dividend payout ratio is a tad high at approximately 65%, but this is not out of the ordinary for a strong dividend payer.

The company is on track for Dividend King status in 2026, having increased its payment for 49 years, going on 50 years.

The 2.3% dividend yield is more substantial, more than double the broad-market average, and helps to keep institutions interested. Institutions sold in Q4 2025, helping cap gains at year’s end, but bought on balance throughout the year at a pace of $2 for each $1 sold, ramping their activity in January 2026 to over $4-to-$1.

This reflects a solid support base and a strengthening tailwind for this market.

