McDonald's (MCD) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

McDonald's Corporation MCD reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, shares of the company rose 2.9% in the pre-market trading session.



McDonald's president and chief executive officer, Chris Kempczinski, stated, "Our third quarter 2022 performance demonstrated broad-based business momentum as global comparable sales increased nearly 10%. I remain confident in our Accelerating the Arches strategy as our teams around the world continue to execute at a high level."

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During third-quarter 2022, McDonald's reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 by 4.3%. In the prior-year quarter, MCD reported an adjusted EPS of $2.86.

McDonald's Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

McDonald's Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | McDonald's Corporation Quote

Quarterly net revenues of $5,872.1 million beat the consensus mark of $5,711 million by 2.8%. The top line fell 5.3% year over year.



At company-operated restaurants, sales were $2,124.8 million, down 18% year over year. The same at franchise-operated restaurants was $3,671.2 million, up 5% year over year.

Comps Details

For the quarter under discussion, global comps increased 9.5% compared with a gain of 12.7% in the prior-year quarter.

Strong Comps Across Segments

U.S.: During the second quarter, comps at this segment rose 6.1% year over year, while a gain of 9.6% was reported in the prior-year period. This marks the ninth consecutive quarter of comps growth for the segment. McDonald’s’ comps for the quarter benefited from a menu price increase, positive guest counts and marketing initiatives.



International Operated Markets: Comps in this segment increased 8.5% year over year compared with a gain of 13.9% reported in the year-ago quarter. MCD gained from strong comparable sales in Germany, Australia and France.



International Developmental Licensed Segment: During the quarter, the segment’s comparable sales increased 16.7% year over year. In the prior-year quarter, its comps increased 16.7%. McDonald's gained from robust performance in Japan and Brazil. However, this was partially offset by negative comps in China due to COVID-19-related government restrictions.

Operating Highlights & Expenses

During the third quarter, McDonald’s total operating costs and expenses came in at $3,108.2 million, down 3.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



During the quarter, operating income decreased 7% year over year to $2,763.9 million. Net income during the quarter totaled $1,981.6 million, down 8% from $2,149.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

McDonald's currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail – Restaurants industry are Potbelly Corporation PBPB, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO.



Potbelly is currently Zacks #1 Ranked. PBPB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.2%, on average. Shares of PBPB have declined 20.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Potbelly’s 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 17.9% and 101.9%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago period’s levels.



Chipotle currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CMG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average. The stock has declined 16.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chipotle’s 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 15.7% and 29.8%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago period’s levels.



Arcos Dorados currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. ARCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.6%, on average. Shares of ARCO have increased 52.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.3% and 18%, respectively, from the comparable year-ago period’s levels.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



McDonald's Corporation (MCD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Potbelly Corporation (PBPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.