McDonald’s Earnings Could Cement Its Defensive Appeal

It’s worth noting that in a week when many stocks are getting slaughtered, shares of McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) are up 2.7% in the five trading sessions ending Feb. 5. That has MCD stock near a 52-week high. It’s a confirmation of two things:

The rotation out of technology stocks continues. This is a flight to quality, as well as safety.

McDonald’s will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings on Feb. 11. The headline numbers will take a back seat to what the company has to say about traffic from lower-income consumers, as in its otherwise strong third-quarter report, McDonald’s cited a double-digit percentage drop in traffic from that demographic.

It’s not that McDonald’s is uniquely exposed to lower-income consumers, but this group has historically been one of the company’s most reliable traffic drivers.

However, persistent inflation, higher interest rates, and reduced discretionary spending have clearly changed behavior, and investors will be listening closely for any signs that traffic trends stabilized or worsened during the holiday quarter.

Beyond traffic, guidance will matter just as much.

McDonald’s has leaned on menu innovation, value offerings, and digital engagement to protect margins, and management commentary on pricing power and promotional intensity will shape expectations for 2026. International performance, particularly in Europe and China, will also be in focus as currency and macro pressures linger.

At near all-time highs, MCD stock doesn’t need perfection, but it does need reassurance. A steady outlook could reinforce McDonald’s role as a defensive anchor in an increasingly volatile market.

Dividend Growth Adds to McDonald’s Defensive Appeal

McDonald’s is about as blue-chip as a blue-chip stock can be. When the company raises its dividend later this year (and yes, it’s a when, not an if), McDonald’s will join the elite group of Dividend Kings. That refers to companies that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

Analysts Are Lovin’ MCD Stock Before Earnings

Like many restaurant stocks, the short-term fortunes of McDonald’s will always be somewhat dictated by the consumer. But analysts tend to take a long-term view.

The McDonald’s business model looks healthy. Even accounting for the bifurcated economy, global comparable store sales were up more than 3.5% and the company reported global system-wide sales growth of over 6%.

Heading into earnings, the consensus price target has climbed to $331.37, which is about 2.48% below the stock’s current price. While the price targets have continuously gone up over the past year, the gap is narrowing, which suggests that analysts believe MCD stock is fairly priced.

However, on Feb. 2, both BTIG Research and UBS Group raised the price target for MCD to $360 and $350, respectively.

Coming a week before earnings, that could signal that analysts expect strong results. Adding some reason to believe that could be the case, the whisper number for MCD earnings is $3.08; that’s 3 cents above the consensus forecast.

Should You Buy MCD Stock Before Earnings?

The MCD stock chart shows a strong short-term uptrend with the stock breaking to new highs above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which is also close to the 150- and 200-day SMA. The slope of the 50‑day SMA is positive and acting as dynamic support; recent pullbacks have been shallow and quickly bought, reinforcing the underlying trend strength.

The MACD has turned decisively positive, with the MACD line well above both the signal line and the zero line, indicating an acceleration in upside momentum rather than a late‑stage rally. Volume on recent advances is healthy relative to prior months, validating the breakout and reducing the odds that this is a false move.

However, the relative strength indicator (RSI) (not shown) sits at around 69, which is near overbought territory. Overall, the chart favors staying long or buying dips as long as the price holds above the rising 50‑day moving average.

