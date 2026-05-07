McDonald`s Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.983 billion, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $1.868 billion, or $2.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, McDonald`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.019 billion or $2.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $6.517 billion from $5.956 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.983 Bln. vs. $1.868 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.78 vs. $2.60 last year. -Revenue: $6.517 Bln vs. $5.956 Bln last year.

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