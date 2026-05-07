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McDonald`s Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

May 07, 2026 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.983 billion, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $1.868 billion, or $2.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, McDonald`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.019 billion or $2.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $6.517 billion from $5.956 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.983 Bln. vs. $1.868 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.78 vs. $2.60 last year. -Revenue: $6.517 Bln vs. $5.956 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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