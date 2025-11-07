McCoy Corp. Q3 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - McCoy Corp. (MCB.TO) revealed earnings for third quarter of C$0.516 million

The company's bottom line came in at C$0.516 million, or C$0.02 per share. This compares with C$0.554 million, or C$0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to C$14.82 million from C$15.84 million last year.

McCoy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$0.516 Mln. vs. C$0.554 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.02 vs. C$0.02 last year. -Revenue: C$14.82 Mln vs. C$15.84 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.