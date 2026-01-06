McCormick Takes Majority Control in Mexico JV: Growth Lever in 2026?

McCormick & Company, Inc. (MKC) has completed the acquisition of an additional 25% ownership interest in McCormick de Mexico, increasing its stake to 75%, gaining majority control of the long-established joint venture. The $750 million transaction was funded through a mix of cash on hand and commercial paper.

The increased ownership strengthens McCormick’s global flavor leadership and expands its presence in the Mexican market, which management described as an attractive growth opportunity. Majority ownership of McCormick de Mexico, a joint venture founded in 1947 with Grupo Herdez, enhances the company’s ability to build on recent performance and drive growth.

The company believes the deal should contribute positively to revenues, margins and earnings in 2026, with adjusted figures excluding transaction and integration-related costs. The company also indicated that the acquisition is expected to have a minimal impact on its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio.

Beyond the immediate financial impact, the acquisition broadens McCormick’s ability to pursue expansion opportunities across Latin America. With majority ownership, the company can more fully leverage its capabilities in insight-driven innovation, marketing and category management to enter adjacent categories and increase penetration across multiple channels.

Overall, the transaction reflects McCormick’s continued focus on disciplined capital allocation while leveraging its established category expertise and innovation capabilities. The company’s investments in innovation, expanded distribution and brand marketing have supported share gains in core categories, including spices, seasonings and sauces. These initiatives are helping McCormick stay aligned with evolving consumer behaviors such as home cooking, flavor exploration and health-focused meal preparation.

MKC’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 3.9% in the past month against the industry’s 5.4% decline. MKC has also outperformed the broader Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, during the same period.

MKC Stock's Past Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is MKC a Value Play Stock?

McCormick currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 20.33, above the industry and the sector’s average of 14.28 and 16.23, respectively, indicating the stock is not a traditional value play on a relative earnings multiple basis. However, MKC’s premium valuation reflects its innovation-led strategy and expanding distribution footprint, which are translating into broad-based, volume-driven organic sales growth across key regions and categories.

MKC P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Top-Ranked Stocks

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1% and 187.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) produces, markets and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers and mini-cukes in North America. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. Village Farms delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 155.6%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Village Farms’ current fiscal-year earnings indicates growth of 165.6% from the prior-year levels.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) develops, markets and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name. COCO currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Vita Coco delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.4%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 18% and 15%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.