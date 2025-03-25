Is McCormick Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Hunt Valley, Maryland-based McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) is a global leader in flavor, producing and distributing spices, seasonings, and condiments. With a market cap of $21.5 billion, it operates in over 150 countries through its Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments.

Categorized as a "large-cap stock," McCormick's valuation highlights its dominance in the flavor industry. Its innovative products and global reach underscore its position as a leader in the food industry.

McCormick touched its 52-week high of $86.24 on Mar. 10 and is currently trading 6.8% below that peak. Meanwhile, MKC stock has gained nearly 3% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 9.2% decline during the same time frame.

While MKC stock has dipped 4.1% over the past six months, lagging behind NASX’s marginal gains over the same time frame, it has surged 14.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing NASX’s 10.7% returns over the past year.

To confirm the recent upturn, MKC has observed a notable surge in stock prices since mid-January and traded mostly above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late February.

McCormick’s stock prices rose 2.1% after the release of its better-than-expected Q4 results on Jan. 23. Driven by a solid improvement in volumes, the company’s net sales for the quarter increased 2.6% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by a notable margin. However, due to higher tax expenses, McCormick’s net income dropped 1.9% year-over-year to $215.2 million. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS plunged 5.9% to $0.80, however, this figure surpassed the consensus estimates by 3.9%, which boosted investor confidence.

On a positive note, McCormick’s full-year revenues increased by $61.5 million to more than $6.7 billion and its net income for FY 2024 surged by an impressive 15.9% year-over-year to $788.5 million.

Meanwhile, McCormick has also outpaced its peer Hormel Foods Corporation’s (HRL) 6.1% drop over the past six months and 14.9% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 12 analysts covering the MKC stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $85.15 represents a 6% premium to current price levels.

