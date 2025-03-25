News & Insights

Stocks

Is McCormick Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

March 25, 2025 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart->

Hunt Valley, Maryland-based McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) is a global leader in flavor, producing and distributing spices, seasonings, and condiments. With a market cap of $21.5 billion, it operates in over 150 countries through its Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments.

Categorized as a "large-cap stock," McCormick's valuation highlights its dominance in the flavor industry. Its innovative products and global reach underscore its position as a leader in the food industry.

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

 

McCormick touched its 52-week high of $86.24 on Mar. 10 and is currently trading 6.8% below that peak. Meanwhile, MKC stock has gained nearly 3% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 9.2% decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

While MKC stock has dipped 4.1% over the past six months, lagging behind NASX’s marginal gains over the same time frame, it has surged 14.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing NASX’s 10.7% returns over the past year.

To confirm the recent upturn, MKC has observed a notable surge in stock prices since mid-January and traded mostly above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late February.

www.barchart.com

McCormick’s stock prices rose 2.1% after the release of its better-than-expected Q4 results on Jan. 23. Driven by a solid improvement in volumes, the company’s net sales for the quarter increased 2.6% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by a notable margin. However, due to higher tax expenses, McCormick’s net income dropped 1.9% year-over-year to $215.2 million. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS plunged 5.9% to $0.80, however, this figure surpassed the consensus estimates by 3.9%, which boosted investor confidence.

On a positive note, McCormick’s full-year revenues increased by $61.5 million to more than $6.7 billion and its net income for FY 2024 surged by an impressive 15.9% year-over-year to $788.5 million.

Meanwhile, McCormick has also outpaced its peer Hormel Foods Corporation’s (HRL) 6.1% drop over the past six months and 14.9% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 12 analysts covering the MKC stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $85.15 represents a 6% premium to current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HRL
MKC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.