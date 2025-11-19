McCormick Raises Quarterly Dividend: A Look at Its Growth Strategy

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) has raised the quarterly dividend by 3 cents or 6.7% to 48 cents per share. The next dividend payment is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2026, for its shareholders on record as of Dec. 29, 2025.

This highlights the company's 102nd year of continuous dividend payments and the 40th consecutive year of a quarterly dividend hike, demonstrating its long-standing commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

McCormick has made notable strides in strengthening its financial foundation and increasing shareholder value. In the first nine months of fiscal 2025, the company returned $362.2 million to its shareholders through dividends, while net cash provided by operating activities totaled $420.2 million. The company remains focused on allocating cash toward growth investments, shareholder dividends and debt reduction while maintaining a strong investment-grade rating.

What More Should Investors Know About MKC?

McCormick continues to operate from a position of category strength, driven by sustained volume-led growth and resilient demand for flavor across global markets. The company’s investments in innovation, expanded distribution and brand marketing have supported share gains in core categories, including spices, seasonings and sauces. These initiatives are helping McCormick stay aligned with evolving consumer behaviors such as home cooking, flavor exploration and health-focused meal preparation.

McCormick delivered its fifth consecutive quarter of volume-led growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, supported by strong Consumer segment performance across the Americas and EMEA and continued momentum in core categories. While Asia-Pacific experienced softer foodservice demand in China, underlying volume in Flavor Solutions improved, fueled by QSR strength and rising demand in health and wellness categories. This performance underscores the company’s ability to meet shifting consumer needs while driving consistent volume gains.

Apart from this, McCormick has been navigating a complex cost environment shaped by higher commodity prices and incremental tariffs, which continue to pressure margins. However, the company has been leveraging its Comprehensive Continuous Improvement program, targeted pricing actions and alternative sourcing strategies to help offset these challenges. Management has been committed to balancing growth investments with disciplined cost control, supporting long-term profitability while sustaining momentum across both Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments.

MKC Stock Past Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Words on MKC

McCormick’s latest dividend increase underscores its long-standing commitment to dependable shareholder returns while advancing its strategy of volume-led growth. With continued momentum across core categories, expanding innovation initiatives and disciplined brand investment, the company has been strengthening its competitive position. Although rising commodity costs and tariffs pose challenges, McCormick’s efficiency programs and resilient cash generation reinforce management’s confidence in sustaining growth, making its blend of stability and strategic execution appealing for long-term investors.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 3.9% in a month compared with the industry’s decline of 8.4%.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.