McCormick Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Is There a Beat in Store?

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC is likely to witness growth in both top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2026 earnings on March 31, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.79 billion, indicating an 11.3% increase from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has increased a penny in the past 30 days to 61 cents per share, which implies a 1.7% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. MKC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.9%, on average.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

McCormick & Company, Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | McCormick & Company, Incorporated Quote

Factors Likely to Influence MKC’s Upcoming Results

McCormick has been benefiting from steady consumer demand across its core portfolio of spices, seasonings and condiments. Higher pricing, expanded distribution and continued brand marketing investments bode well for the Consumer segment volumes. However, management highlighted some early-year volume pressure from price elasticity, which might have tempered overall performance in the quarter under review.



The company’s focus on innovation, renovation and category management is likely to have supported performance in the quarter. Ongoing product launches, including renovated gourmet offerings and relaunches across key seasoning lines, along with increased marketing, are expected to have aided consumption trends and shelf visibility. These efforts, combined with McCormick’s strong brand equity and expansion in e-commerce and other high-growth channels, are likely to have supported top-line performance.



In the Global Flavor Solutions segment, performance is likely to have reflected mixed trends. Demand from quick-service restaurants and growth with private-label and emerging customers might have supported results, while softness in large CPG customer volumes and foodservice traffic is likely to have weighed on overall performance, partly offset by increased reformulation activity.



On the cost front, McCormick has been facing inflationary pressures, including higher commodity and tariff-related costs. Elevated input costs, along with increased marketing and digital investments, are likely to have weighed on margins in the quarter. However, pricing actions, productivity initiatives under its CCI program and SG&A streamlining efforts are likely to have provided partial offsets.

Earnings Whispers for MKC Stock

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for McCormick this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



McCormick currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.04%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

More Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Hormel Foods Corporation HRL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for Hormel Foods’ quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.95 billion, which calls for 1.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 35 cents, indicating flat year-over-year growth. HRL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of negative 0.4%, on average.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly revenues is pinned at $13.78 billion, which calls for 5.4% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 81 cents, which implies a 12% decrease year over year. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 16.5%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.15 billion, which indicates an increase of 15.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly EPS of 53 cents implies an increase of 12.8% from 47 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.8%, on average.

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Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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