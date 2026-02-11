McCormick (MKC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.23, changing hands as high as $69.58 per share. McCormick & Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKC's low point in its 52 week range is $59.62 per share, with $86.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.60. The MKC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

