McCormick (MKC) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, McCormick (MKC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.79 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific McCormick metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Flavor Solutions' will reach $724.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Consumer' to reach $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income excluding special charges and transaction and integration expenses- Flavor Solutions' will reach $83.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $79.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income excluding special charges and transaction and integration expenses- Consumer' reaching $171.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $147.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, McCormick shares have recorded returns of -23.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MKC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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