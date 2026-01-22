McCormick Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

The company said the outlook reflects meaningful contributions from the acquisition of a controlling interest in McCormick de Mexico, which closed on January 2, 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.05 to $3.13 per share on net sales growth of 13 to 17 percent, with organic constant currency sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.20 per share on net sales growth of 14.63 percent to $7.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company expects foreign currency rates to favorably impact net sales by 1%, and adjusted earnings per share by 1%.

