McCormick & Co. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $226.6 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $215.2 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $230.9 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $1.850 billion from $1.798 billion last year.

McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

