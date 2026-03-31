McCormick & Co. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.016 billion, or $3.77 per share. This compares with $162.3 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $176.9 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $1.873 billion from $1.605 billion last year.

McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.016 Bln. vs. $162.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.77 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $1.873 Bln vs. $1.605 Bln last year.

This surge in the first quarter net earnings reflects a non-cash gain on remeasurement of the company’s previously held equity interest in McCormick de Mexico.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.