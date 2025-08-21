Markets
MKC

McCormick To Acquire Additional 25% Stake In McCormick De Mexico For $750 Mln

August 21, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Co., Inc.(MKC), a food company, on Thursday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to buy an additional 25% stake in its long-standing joint venture, McCormick de Mexico, from Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (HERDEZ.MX, GUZOF) for $750 million.

The transaction is expected to close early in fiscal 2026 and will be funded through cash and debt with little effect on leverage. The company said related transaction costs will weigh on earnings per share.

The deal will raise McCormick's stake in McCormick de Mexico to 75%, strengthening its presence in the Mexican market and supporting expansion across Latin America.

The deal is valued at about 12 times 2025 EBITDA and is expected to be accretive to sales, margins, and adjusted earnings per share from the first year.

The venture was originally established in 1947 and generates about $810 million in annual net sales, with growth projected in the mid-single digits.

McCormick's expertise is expected to drive further growth through new product categories, wider household reach, and expanded distribution in Mexico and Latin America.

On Wednesday, Grupo Herdez closed trading 0.38% higher at MXN 55.19 on the Mexico Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, McCormick & Company is 0.41% higher at $70.17 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MKC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.