News & Insights

Markets
WSR

MCB Withdraws Offer To Buy Whitestone

November 18, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MCB Real Estate, a commercial real estate developer and investment management firm, Monday sent a letter to the Board of Trustees of Whitestone REIT (WSR) withdrawing MCB's previously announced proposal to acquire the company.

Earlier, MCB had proposed to acquire Whitestone for $15 per share in an all-cash transaction, which according to MCB "would maximize value to Whitestone's shareholders, delivering immediate and certain value in the form of a 14.5% premium to Whitestone's share price prior to our initial proposal on June 3, 2024, and a 61.8% premium to Whitestone's unaffected share price prior to the rumored Fortress proposal on October 26, 2023."

However, the company has now decited to withdraw its proposal at this time.

"While we continue to believe our proposal is the best path forward for shareholders, our attempts to engage have been rebuffed at every turn, so we are withdrawing our proposal to acquire Whitestone at this time," MCB said in a letter to Whtiestone REIT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WSR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.