McAfee to Protect Samsung PC Users with McAfee LiveSafe

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) has extended its partnership with Samsung to protect the personal data of its users from online threats. While McAfee has been providing cross-device security to Samsung PC users globally since 2017, this extension will now protect users with McAfee LiveSafe right from the time their device gets switched on.

McAfee LiveSafe offers protection across multiple devices, along with key features such as parental controls, device optimization tools, and password and privacy protections.

Pedro Gutierrez, SVP Global Consumer Sales and Operation, McAfee, said, “Consumers are more connected than ever, and McAfee is dedicated to protecting them online when they shop, bank, share, and journey across the internet.”

Gutierrez added, “Our partnership with Samsung continues our mission to give consumers peace of mind that their personal data, as well as that of their families and friends, won’t be jeopardized online.”

According to the company’s McAfee Labs Threats Report: June 2021, "The first quarter of 2021 saw the volume of new malware threats average 688 threats per minute, an increase of 40 threats per minute over Q4 2020." (See McAfee stock chart on TipRanks)

On June 17, Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $30 (5.9% upside potential) from $28 owing to improvement in comp multiples for the company.

Based on 5 Buys and 2 Holds, consensus on the Street is a Moderate Buy. The average McAfee analyst price target of $27.71 implies the stock is fully priced with approximately 2% downside potential from current levels. Shares are up 51.5% over the past year.

