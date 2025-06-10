MBX Biosciences Announces Presentations on MBX 1416 at American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions

MBX Biosciences will present findings on MBX 1416 at the American Diabetes Association’s Scientific Sessions from June 20-23, 2025.

MBX Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision peptide therapies for endocrine and metabolic disorders, announced that it will present findings on its investigational drug MBX 1416 at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions in June 2025. The drug, a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor antagonist, showed promising results in a Phase 1 trial, demonstrating its potential to elevate and sustain blood glucose levels without weight gain, and is being developed as a treatment for post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH). This condition, a serious complication of bariatric surgery, leads to severe hypoglycemic episodes with no current approved therapies available. The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial later in 2025, as the need for effective treatments for PBH grows alongside the increasing number of bariatric surgeries. Further details on the presentations will be accessible on their publications page after the conference.

$MBX Insider Trading Activity

$MBX insiders have traded $MBX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 4 purchases buying 190,672 shares for an estimated $2,020,755 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CARL L GORDON has made 4 purchases buying 190,672 shares for an estimated $2,020,755 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. P. KENT HAWRYLUK (President & CEO) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $534,500

ORA H. PESCOVITZ purchased 7,693 shares for an estimated $45,311

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



CARMEL, Ind., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced presentations at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 20-23. 2025, Chicago, IL.









846-P - Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of MBX 1416, a Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Antagonist, in Healthy Volunteers: A Phase 1 Randomized Trial







Presenter: Elisa Fabbrini, MD. PhD.





Session: General Poster Session





Date: Sunday June 22



nd



, 2025





Time 12:30-1:30pm CT







845-P - MBX 1416, a Selective GLP-1 Antagonist, Elevates and Sustains Blood Glucose in Rats without Change in Body Weight







Presenter: Richard DiMarchi, PhD.





Session: General Poster Session





Date: Sunday June 22



nd



, 2025





Time: 12:30-1:30pm CT







The findings presented in the posters demonstrate the mechanism of action of MBX 1416 and illustrate its potential benefits as a once-weekly treatment for post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH). MBX



announced



earlier this year that MBX 1416 demonstrated positive topline results in a Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial in healthy adult volunteers. A Phase 2 trial is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2025.





Following congress publication, the presentations will be available for review on MBX Biosciences publications page https://investors.mbxbio.com/news-events/presentations.







About MBX 1416







MBX 1416 is an investigational long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor antagonist in development as a potential treatment for PBH. It was designed using the Company’s novel, proprietary PEP™ platform to prevent the occurrence of severe hypoglycemia in individuals with PBH so they can lead healthier and more independent lives.







About Post-bariatric Hypoglycemia







Post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) is a rare and serious complication of bariatric surgery. PBH is characterized by repeated episodes of symptomatic hypoglycemia, triggered by exaggerated secretion of GLP-1 levels following a meal, and can present as early as six months after Roux-en-Y gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. Hypoglycemic episodes can occur multiple times per day and can periodically manifest with severe symptoms, such as dizziness, confusion, loss of consciousness or seizure. The unpredictability of hypoglycemic episodes and their associated risks may meaningfully hinder daily activities. As a result, the patient burden can be substantial, and many individuals cannot drive, work, or live alone. To date, there are no approved pharmacotherapies to treat PBH. As the use of surgery to address metabolic conditions continues to rise, the incidence of PBH is expected to increase, reinforcing the need for safe and effective therapies.







About MBX Biosciences







MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP) in Phase 2 development; MBX 1416 for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) in Phase 1 development; and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291, with an IND filing anticipated in Q2 2025, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical obesity candidates. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the Company website at



https://mbxbio.com/



and follow it on



LinkedIn



.







