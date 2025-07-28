And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Draco Evolution AI ETF, which lost 340,000 of its units, representing a 37.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DRAI, in morning trading today Proshares Ultrapro QQQ is up about 1.1%, and Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Share is up by about 0.4%.
VIDEO: MBS, DRAI: Big ETF Outflows
