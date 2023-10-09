MBLY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Mobileye Global Inc (Symbol: MBLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.23, changing hands as low as $37.85 per share. Mobileye Global Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MBLY's low point in its 52 week range is $24.85 per share, with $48.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.29.

