MBIA Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - MBIA Inc. (MBI) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$56 million, or -$1.18 per share. This compares with -$185 million, or -$3.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 262.5% to $29 million from $8 million last year.

MBIA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

