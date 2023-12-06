MBB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MBS ETF (Symbol: MBB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.86, changing hands as high as $92.06 per share. iShares MBS shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MBB's low point in its 52 week range is $85.28 per share, with $96.7812 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.