MBB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MBS ETF (Symbol: MBB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.86, changing hands as high as $92.06 per share. iShares MBS shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MBB's low point in its 52 week range is $85.28 per share, with $96.7812 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.84.
