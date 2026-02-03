Markets

MBAK Energy Solutions Authorizes Buyback Of Up To $500K

February 03, 2026 — 09:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (MBAK) Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $500,000 of the company's common stock.

The repurchase will be funded through existing cash reserves and payments generated from recent order fulfillment. The company expects to begin buying back stock immediately and will continue periodically throughout 2026 until the target is met.

CEO Dietmar Schweizer said, "Our current valuation does not reflect the aggressive growth we are seeing in our 2026 guidance. He continued, "This $500,000 buyback demonstrates commitment to shareholder value. We believe that investing in our own shares at these levels is an efficient use of capital that benefits all long-term stakeholders."

CEO Schweizer concluded, "We recently transitioned from the ALYI ticker to MBAK to align with our energy solutions focus. This buyback adds a layer of price support and stability as we attract new institutional interest."

