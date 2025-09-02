Maze Therapeutics Names Misbah Tahir As CFO

(RTTNews) - Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Misbah Tahir as chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Tahir has over 20 years of financial and strategic experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Tahir had previously held senior finance positions at Dermira, Inc. Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The company said its solid balance sheet and projected cash runway into the second half of 2027, along with its unique precision genetics platform, advancing clinical pipeline, and disciplined development strategy, position the company to deliver significant value to both patients and shareholders.

On Friday, Maze Therapeutics closed trading 1.54% higher at $14.49 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.