Maze Therapeutics Names Misbah Tahir As CFO

September 02, 2025 — 07:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Misbah Tahir as chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Tahir has over 20 years of financial and strategic experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Tahir had previously held senior finance positions at Dermira, Inc. Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The company said its solid balance sheet and projected cash runway into the second half of 2027, along with its unique precision genetics platform, advancing clinical pipeline, and disciplined development strategy, position the company to deliver significant value to both patients and shareholders.

On Friday, Maze Therapeutics closed trading 1.54% higher at $14.49 on the Nasdaq.

