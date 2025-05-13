Maze Therapeutics CEO to Present Company Overview at 3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Maze Therapeutics CEO Jason Coloma will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on May 20, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Maze Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision medicines for renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular diseases, announced that CEO Jason Coloma, Ph.D., will present a company overview at the 3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on May 20, 2025. The presentation, scheduled for 11 a.m. ET, will be accessible on the company's website, and a replay will be available for 60 days. Maze Therapeutics utilizes human genetics to guide its drug development, which is powered by its Compass platform, and is advancing its pipeline with lead programs MZE829 and MZE782, both aimed at providing innovative treatments for patients. Interested parties can contact their H.C. Wainwright representative to arrange one-on-one meetings with company management during the conference.

Potential Positives

Participation in the 3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with investors and enhancing visibility in the market.

Presentation by CEO Jason Coloma, Ph.D., indicates strong leadership and potential to articulate the company's strategic vision and advancements in precision medicine.

The availability of the presentation on the company's website allows for broader access to information and promotes transparency with stakeholders.

The mention of the company's innovative Compass platform and precision medicine approach highlights its focus on cutting-edge research and potential to address unmet medical needs, particularly in renal and cardiovascular diseases.

Potential Negatives

Company is in a clinical stage, which inherently carries higher risks and uncertainties regarding drug development compared to established companies with approved products.

Reliance on a new pipeline and technology platform (Compass) may raise concerns among investors regarding its efficacy and the potential for successful outcomes.

The announcement of a conference presentation could be perceived as a strategy to bolster investor confidence amid ongoing developmental challenges.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Maze Therapeutics presentation on May 20, 2025?

Maze Therapeutics will present its company overview and discuss its advancements in precision medicine at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference.

Where can I watch the Maze Therapeutics presentation?

The presentation will be available in the Investors section of Maze Therapeutics' website, mazetx.com, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

How long will the Maze Therapeutics presentation replay be available?

The replay of the presentation will be archived for 60 days after the live event.

Who is the CEO of Maze Therapeutics?

Jason Coloma, Ph.D., is the chief executive officer of Maze Therapeutics.

What diseases does Maze Therapeutics focus on?

Maze Therapeutics develops precision medicines for renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular diseases, including obesity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Jason Coloma, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Maze Therapeutics, will present a company overview and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.





The presentation will be held at 11 a.m. ET and will be available in the Investors section of the company's website at





mazetx.com





. A replay of the presentation will be archived for 60 days.





If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conference, please reach out to your H.C. Wainwright representative.







About Maze Therapeutics







Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. The company is advancing a pipeline using its Compass platform, which provides insights into the genetic variants in disease and links them with the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups. The company’s pipeline is led by two wholly owned lead programs, MZE829 and MZE782, each of which represents a novel precision medicine-based approach for patients. For more information, please visit





mazetx.com





, or follow us on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







IR/Corporate Contact:







Amy Bachrodt, Maze Therapeutics









abachrodt@mazetx.com











Media Contact:







Dan Budwick, 1AB









dan@1abmedia.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.