Markets

Mazda Motor Nov. Global Production Down 5.2% YoY

December 25, 2025 — 03:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAF.PK, 7261.T) released its production and sales results for November 2025. Total global production for the month was 95,232 units, down 5.2% from a year ago. Domestic Production was 58,088 units, a decline of 2.3% from prior year. For the month of November 2025, total domestic sales were 10,555 units, down 17.6% from last year.

For the Jan - Nov 2025 period, global production was 1,057,689 units, a decline of 4.8% from previous year. Total domestic sales for the period was 138,751 units, up 5.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.