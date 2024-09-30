Mayville Engineering (MEC) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Mayville Engineering MEC shares soared 6% in the last trading session to close at $21.46. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to the positive prospects for housing, as well as office rent improvement in their key markets.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%. Revenues are expected to be $157.22 million, down 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Mayville Engineering, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MEC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Mayville Engineering belongs to the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Fluor (FLR), closed the last trading session 1.2% higher at $47.89. Over the past month, FLR has returned -5%.

For Fluor , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.78. This represents a change of -23.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Fluor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.