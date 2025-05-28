Bitcoin Magazine



Mayor Eric Adams Announced New York City Will Issue a Bit Bond

At the 2025 Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, the Mayor of New York City Eric Adams announced that New York City will issue a Bit Bond.

Eric Adams started by connecting the American flag to Bitcoin commenting, “just as our flag still flies, Bitcoin is going to continue to fly in our country.” Later on he mentioned, “New York City is going to lead the way. We are going to be the leader because we know the power of innovation and what innovation has to offer.”

“These conferences are crucial and when we held our summit in New York a few weeks ago,” said Adam. “We held it with a clear focus that it is time for you no longer to go through the lawfare that you went through and had to flee our city. New York is the empire state. We don’t break empires, we build empires.”

Adams called back everyone that left New York because of their overregulation of Bitcoin and Crypto.

“Come back home you have a mayor that is the crypto mayor, is the Bitcoin mayor and I want you back in the city of New York,” stated Adam. “Where you won’t be attacked and criminalized. Let’s get rid of the Bitcoin license and allow us to free flow of Bitcoin in our city.”

Then Adam commented, “it’s time for the first time in the history of this city to have a financial instrument that is made for those who are holders of Bitcoin. I believe we need to have a Bit Bond and I am going to push and fight to get a Bit Bond in New York.”

Adams closed his speech by saying, “We are going to use Bitcoin blockchain for our birth certificates. We are going to use Bitcoin to pay off fines and taxes. We are going to allow our young people to understand what it is to be part of this industry, but we need you on the ground.”

