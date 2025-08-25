Mayfair Gold Corp. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Mayfair Gold Corp. (MFGCF) released Loss for second quarter of -C$2.11 million

The company's bottom line totaled -C$2.11 million, or -C$0.02 per share. This compares with -C$5.71 million, or -C$0.06 per share, last year.

Mayfair Gold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$2.11 Mln. vs. -C$5.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.02 vs. -C$0.06 last year.

